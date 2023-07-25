Former GDC campaign manager joins UDP, describes move as ‘best’ in his political career

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Momodou MC Cham Jr, former campaign manager for the opposition Gambia Democratic Congress (GDC), has joined main opposition United Democratic Party (UDP) after resigning from GDC in March of this year.

- Advertisement -

Confirming his political defection with The Fatu Network, Mr. Cham described the decision as “the best” in his political career.

Many had predicted that the young politician would join the main opposition due to his attendance and support of UDP programs since he left the GDC party.

“After years of advocating for the development of our nation in the name of democracy, human rights, equity and fairness, I have come to a momentous decision in the next phase of my political career.

After much consultation and reflection, and after considering my conversations with Ousainou A. N. M Darboe, I’m convinced that I’m making the right decision today by pledging my allegiance and full support to the United Democratic Party and committing to its principles and values,” he disclosed.

- Advertisement -

It could be recalled that, in early March of this year, MC Cham resigned from his party and has since been supporting the UDP, particularly in the recent local government elections.