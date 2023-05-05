Floriculturist accuses OIC road constructors of destroying their flowers, demands compensation

By: Lolly Sowe

Abdul Aziz Dicko, a seasoned floriculturist with a decade of experience has accused the constructors of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Bertil Harding Highway of destroying their flowers around Fajara traffic lights, saying they should be compensated for the destruction.

Narrating his disappointment with the road constructors, Dicko said their business has been disturbed by the constructors.

“Previously, we were asked to move 40 meters from the highway but two months later we were asked to move for about 30 meters again,” he told The Fatu Network.

The floriculturist narrated that he moved 35 meters to avoid any inconvenience.

However, he added that despite moving their businesses as instructed, the road constructors gathered the garbage at the exact business place.

“I used my money to clear the garbage and woods the OIC road constructors gathered because they refused to remove it. They spoiled our taps where we get water for our flowers,” he claimed.

Abdul believes that what the road constructors did shouldn’t have been done, saying they (floriculturists) are also contributing to the development of the country.

“We are working to help develop the country and the road constructors should know that,” he added.

He described the act as an “unfair treatment to their businesses”, saying their survival depends on the flowers.

“We should be compensated for the destruction because we have the rights like any other citizen.”

The seasoned floriculturist claimed that they have been complaining since the damage to their flowers happened, but the constructor gave them deaf ears and show no regrets.

