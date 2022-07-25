First Batch Of Pilgrims Returns Home Today

Alagie Bunja Njie Kebbeh
By: Haddy Ceesay

In an interview with Peter Gomez during the West Coast Radio’s coffee time program, Alagie Bunja Njie Kebbeh, a health worker and radio enthusiast who went on the Hajj for the first time and has been providing daily reports on the participation of Gambians in the annual pilgrimage, confirmed that the first batch of Gambian pilgrims will depart Mecca for The Gambia today 25th July 2022 at 4pm local time and is expected to land at the Banjul International Airport at 11:30pm.

“We are all in our hotel in Mecca, both the first and second batches of pilgrims,” he confirmed.

Kebbeh said Monday is their final Tawo to round the Kabba for farewell.

He made the disclosure contrary to some media reports indicating the 27th and 28th July to be the returning dates of The Gambian pilgrims.

“I have confirmed that the 25th and 26th July are the dates that all the Gambian pilgrims will return home. Flight carrying the first batch will depart Mecca at 4pm and arrive at the Banjul International Airport at 11:30 pm local time. The second batch of pilgrims will depart Mecca tomorrow 26th July 2022 the same time as the first pilgrims,” he further disclosed.

Alagie Bunja Kebbeh concluded that they don’t have any difficulties regarding their Haji journey.

“We have prayed for our country, our leadership and a peaceful rainy season that will not cause harm in our beloved country. Pilgrims are excited to return to their families,” he said.

