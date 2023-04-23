Fire victims in Kitty get support from MIS Foundation

By: Fatou Kebbeh

Following a devastating fire outbreak in Kitty village in the home of the Sanyang Kunda family, the MISS Humanitarian Foundation has come to their aid by donating material items and cash.

The donated items include foodstuffs, clothing, and cash to the tune of five thousand dalasis.

Madinding Sanneh narrated that she was out on her daily activities to support the family when she received the news of the fire in her house.

“I received a call that my house was on fire. I was shocked and sad because I couldn’t believe it,” she explained.

Mrs Sanneh, whose house was left at the mercy of the fire, said all her belongings have perished in the blaze.

“The only thing that was rescued from the house is a 2-year-old boy,” she added.

She further disclosed that they lost substantial amounts of cash which include her money and that of her husband.

“I was supposed to take my money to the bank but unfortunately the fire broke and burnt all. My husband was also having money in the house,” she told the donors.

Fatoumatta Carey, the president of the MIS humanitarian foundation, said the purpose of the donation is to help the family in their recovery process.

She also advised the family and others to be very cautious, saying most of the utensils in the house can cause fire outbreaks.

She presented the food items, clothes and money on behalf of the foundation.

Najiyu Kijera, the secretary general of the foundation, sympathizes with the victims and further said that they started this humanitarian service not long ago and that the foundation was established by UTG students.

He explained some key intervention areas that their foundation has taken part in.

“We engage in tree planting, community outreaches and supporting of students who are less privileged in the country.”

According to Kijera, they have helped other people with similar incidents and this Kitty incident caught their attention too.

