Fire Outbreak At Brikama Market Destroys Over Three Million Worth Of Valuables

- Advertisement -

By: Modou Touray

Fire outbreak at the Brikama market in early hours of Friday 26th August 2022 claimed cash and valuables in four shops at the Nana Junction.

- Advertisement -

The extent of the damage could not be immediately quantified but initial calculations by victims indicated that more than three million dalasis of stocks and cash perished.

The cause of the fire is being attributed to an electrical fault on a pole closed to the shops. An electrical fault can cause fire.

The victims are Ousman Jaiteh, Modou Sowe, Dawda Bah and Abubacarr Jallow. The victims spoke to The Fatu Network, appealing for emergency response.

According to the shop owners, the fire started around 3am. They confirmed that prior to arrival of the fire and rescue services, a lot had already perished in the fire.

- Advertisement -

Modou Sowe is a youth entrepreneur who established mobile retail and accessories shop to be self-reliant. He is supported through a youth project.

“My Shop which contains mobile phones, phone accessories, laptops and working tools got engulfed in the fire. Unfortunately, I lost a stock of more than D1,250,000.00 from my personal belongings and more than D1,000,000.00 belonging to my customers. I am therefore calling for your prayers and support to recover the lost,” Modou Sowe lamented.

Ousman Jaiteh is another victim who is engaged in the sale of soap, cleansing detergents and learning materials. He disclosed that he kept one thousand euros and more than forty-five thousand dalasis of his daily sales, which he said perished in the fire. “My business is at a standstill as you can see. People queue here daily to buy soap and other goods.”

Dawda Bah, who owns one of the burnt shops, said his money of fifty thousand dalasis which he kept in the shop to purchase more goods, was destroyed in the fire together with some goods belonging to other people. “I can say more than D250,000 worth of cash and valuables periaheed,” he disclosed.

- Advertisement -

Reacting to the incident, the president of the Brikama Market Committee, Foday Manjang, expressed sadness and empathized with the victims. He called for immediate support for the fire victims.

Secretary General of the Brikama Market Committee Mr Bolong Jabang appealed to the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) to carry out maintenance work on their electric poles around the market to avoid frequent fire outbreaks.

According to Lamin Cesay, an experienced electrician, electrical current mostly produces heat, and if it produces enough heat, it can ignite fire. “The best example of this is lightening. This too can start a fire. faults in appliance cords, receptacles and switches can lead to fire outbreak. If an appliance has a worn out or frayed cord, it can generate dangerous levels of heat, igniting surfaces like rugs and curtains, starting a fire,” he explained.