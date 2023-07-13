“Financial malpractice”: Two BAC staff sent on administrative leave, pending investigations

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The Local Government Service Commission (LGSC) has sent two officials from the Basse Area Council (BAC) on immediate administrative leave pending investigations after being adversely mentioned for engaging in financial malpractice.

In a press release dated 13th July 2023, the LGSC said the two officials, mainly the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and the Finance Director, will go on administrative leave until investigations are concluded.

It could be recalled in June, three officials from the Basse Area Council were under police custody and they were later granted bail.

[Below are the full details of the press release]

“We would like to inform the general public that earlier today, my office received a letter from the Ministry for Lands, Regional Government, and Religious Affairs.

The letter conveyed the decision of the Local Government Service Commission regarding the ongoing investigation at our council.

Following a resolution passed by the General Council dated the 16th of June 2023/REF:

G/RS/2023/0001. (The general council has resolved to send those adversely mentioned to have engaged in financial malpractices of the council to be sent on administrative leave).”

As a result, the Commission has decided to interdict two council staff members, namely the Chief Executive Officer (Ousman Touray) and Finance Director (Lamin Susso) the LGSC said.

“The two will be placed on administrative leave with immediate effect until the investigation is concluded.

We understand that this development may raise concerns among our community members.

Please be assured that we take these matters seriously and are committed to ensuring transparency and accountability within our council.

We will keep you informed about any further updates regarding the investigation.

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation during this time.”

Signed

Mohamadou Ceesay

Chairman, Basse Area Council