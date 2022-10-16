Finance Ministry probes NAWEC’s financial affairs

1036
- Advertisement -

By: Hadram Hydara

The Ministry of Finance and Economic Affairs has set up a task force to launch an investigation into the financial affairs of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC).

- Advertisement -

In a letter seen by TFN, the Finance Ministry has asked for and demanded NAWEC to avail the assigned task force of all necessary financial documents and information.

“In line with our previous communication to you referred MF/F/166 (48), dated 12th October 2022, informing you of the task force set up by the Honourable Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs to look into the financial affairs of NAWEC, we hereby kindly seek your assistance in availing the task force the following documents/information:

All power purchase agreements (PPAs), all procurement contracts signed during the last three years (from D1 million and above), all IT and consultancy contracts, draft statements of Management Accounts (2020 & 2021), all internal audit reports for the last three years, details breakdown of revenue source (2020-2022 Q2).

Cash flow forecast for the year 2023, accounts receivable Aging report-summary (water and electricity) as of 30th June 2022, accounts Payable Aging report-summary as of 30th June 2022, inventory Aging report-summary as of 30th June 2022, all bank accounts balance as of 30th June 2022, and contingent assets and liabilities, if any.”

- Advertisement -

When contacted for comment on the request of the Finance Ministry, the Managing Director of NAWEC Nani Juwara, confirmed receiving the letter. However, when asked if the Finance Ministry made it known why they want to look into NAWEC’s financial affairs, the MD said: “No, not yet. As of now, we have only been served with this letter [letter requesting information and financial details of NAWEC)”.

Previous articleMoratorium On Executions: Rights Advocates Call For Abolition Of Death Penalty 

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions