Sunday, May 28, 2023

Finance Leadership Forum Holds AGM

Finance Leadership Forum, a professional association that supports individuals who are interested in finance and leadership, held its Annual General Meeting on Saturday, May 27 in a virtual meeting.

The activities of the forum for the 2022 year were presented in an executive report by its president, Ebrima Sawaneh. Sawaneh noted that the Finance Leadership Forum was established with the view to learning, sharing and connecting professionals in the finance industry.

In the delivery of the report, he outlined that they provided their members with valuable opportunities to connect and exchange professional ideas through their activities.

“Throughout the year (2022), we continued to provide our members with valuable opportunities to connect and exchange ideas through various events, including virtual seminars, panel discussions, and networking sessions.

“We also worked hard to ensure that our members had access to the latest developments in the finance industry through online resources,” he explained while delving into the activities of the Executive Committee in the past year.

He informed members that the FLF is committed to promoting diversity, equity, and inclusion as top priorities for the executives.

He highlighted that, despite the challenges the leadership faced in the past year, FLF has accomplished significant success.

“Despite the challenges faced in 2022, our organization achieved a significant milestone, including expanded partnerships and increased events with an impact of over 1,400 people through six events,” he voiced.

Finance Leadership Forum is a professional association that supports individuals who are interested in finance and leadership. They support their members through networking among collaborative peers and learning and knowledge-sharing events.

The membership of FLF is open to anyone interested in finance and leadership. They engage in virtual and in-person events that share insights on finance, business, and leadership.

Part of the mission is to build the next generation of finance leaders in the Gambia.

The AGM ended with questions and answers, with all members suggesting ways of moving the organization to a better level with a wider impact on helping finance professionals.

