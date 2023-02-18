Fenerbahçe signs two promising Gambian players, but age controversy surfaces among fans

- Advertisement -

The recent acquisition of two Gambian football talents by Fenerbahçe, the Turkish Super Lig club, has stirred up a hornet’s nest among some of the club’s most passionate supporters. While the Yellow-Navy Blues’ new signings, Cherno Alagie Jobe and Cherno Saho, are seen by many as a potential boost to the club’s youth team, there are concerns about the players’ ages that have raised eyebrows among the more sceptical fans.

According to Italian journalist Alfredo Pedula, Fenerbahçe reached an agreement to sign the young striker and midfielder who were scouted at an event in December 2022. But the excitement among some fans was short-lived as doubts began to emerge about the players’ real age.

Fans took to social media to criticize the duo, with some claiming that their Instagram photos were edited to make them appear younger. Others pointed out that one of the players shared a photo at the age of 12, suggesting that he could not be born in 2005 as stated in the news report.

“He (Saho) could have fought in the second world war in 1945,” one fan retweeted.

One fan even shared a screenshot of a chat with Cherno Alagie Jobe, asking for videos of him playing, to which he replied that he had none. These doubts have led some fans to question whether the club has been misled about the players’ age and talent.

Despite the controversy, some fans remain optimistic about the duo’s potential to become the next big thing at Fenerbahçe. Ahbey Yusuf, a diehard Fenerbahçe fan, compared them to club legends Musa Sow, Emenike, and Webo, hoping that they will live up to the fans’ expectations.

The signing of Cherno Alagie Jobe and Cherno Saho into the Fenerbahçe youth team has certainly divided the fans. Some are optimistic, while others remain sceptical. Only time will tell if the duo can prove their doubters wrong and become stars for the club.

While Fenerbahçe has made a promising acquisition, it remains to be seen if the players will live up to their potential. The age controversy surrounding the duo will undoubtedly make for an interesting subplot as their careers progress.