Father Disowns Son In Banjul Magistrate Court

By: Modou Touray

One Alhagi Saikou Sisahor has on Tuesday June 14th testified against his biological son, Lawyer Abdoulai Sissokho, at the Banjul Magistrate Court.

According to the particulars of offence, the defendant Abdoulai Sissokho was allegedly collecting rent from his father’s tenants without his knowledge and the plaintiff is claiming an amount of D300,000. The case is being presided over by Justice Bakri.

“When I was 15 years old, I started travelling across Africa and Europe to acquire my wealth. I did not ask him to collect any money on my behalf. Abdoulai would always tell tenants in my houses that he is the family lawyer, which is not the case. He is my son before but not anymore.”

Ida Drammeh Esq, lawyer of the complainant objected to additional statements of the witness of the defendant’s legal team, arguing that it violates the court act. Following arguments and counterarguments from the legal teams of the plaintiff and defendant, Justice Bakri admitted the documents.

The legal team of defendant Abdoulai Sisahor insisted that their client has been disbursing money to his father, who is the plaintiff in this case, continuously based on his request.

The case has been adjourned to the 13th October 2022.