Father Disowns Son In Banjul Magistrate Court

2156
Banjul Magistrate Court
- Advertisement -

By: Modou Touray

One Alhagi Saikou Sisahor has on Tuesday June 14th testified against his biological son, Lawyer Abdoulai Sissokho, at the Banjul Magistrate Court.

- Advertisement -

According to the particulars of offence, the defendant Abdoulai Sissokho was allegedly collecting rent from his father’s tenants without his knowledge and the plaintiff is claiming an amount of D300,000. The case is being presided over by Justice Bakri.

“When I was 15 years old, I started travelling across Africa and Europe to acquire my wealth. I did not ask him to collect any money on my behalf. Abdoulai would always tell tenants in my houses that he is the family lawyer, which is not the case. He is my son before but not anymore.”

Ida Drammeh Esq, lawyer of the complainant objected to additional statements of the witness of the defendant’s legal team, arguing that it violates the court act. Following arguments and counterarguments from the legal teams of the plaintiff and defendant, Justice Bakri admitted the documents.

The legal team of defendant Abdoulai Sisahor insisted that their client has been disbursing money to his father, who is the plaintiff in this case, continuously based on his request.

- Advertisement -

The case has been adjourned to the 13th October 2022.

 

Previous articleRiders Dissatisfied With Ban On Tricycles

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions