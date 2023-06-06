Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Farmers to spend D850 less on 50kg fertilizer bag this year

By: Dawda Baldeh


Following announcement of government subsidies on the price of fertilizer this year, farmers across the country are expected to spend one thousand one hundred and fifty (D1,150) dalasis on a 50kg fertilizer bag, D850 less than in 2022.

In a press release from the National Food Security Processing & Marketing Corporation (NFSPMC), formally known as Gambia Groundnut Corporation (GGC), the delivery of thirty-five thousand metric tons (35, 000 MT) of fertilizer comprising 15,000 MT of Compound Fertilizer 15:15:15; 7,000 MT of Compound Fertilizer 6:20:10; 5,000 MT of Compound Fertilizer 10:20:10 and 8,000 MT of UREA.

“In consultation with the Government of The Gambia, National Food Security Processing & Marketing Corporation is pleased to inform the public, particularly the farming community that the sales price for the newly received fertilizer has been pegged at D1,150 per 50kg bag at the Corporation’s Depots,” the press release explained.

According to the statement, the price reduction is due to government subsidies on fertilizer.

“The Government of The Gambia will pay as subsidy, D1,384.00 for each bag of fertilizer purchased by farmers as its contribution towards making the fertilizer affordable,” the release added.

The press release on the fertilizer sale and distribution informed all stakeholders that are prudent management of the fertilizer sales, NFSPMC has partnered with Bloom Bank (Gambia) to collect the sales proceeds from the farmers through CPMSs and Agricultural Mixed Farming centres.

“Whilst wishing Gambian farmers a successful planting season, the management of National Food Security & Marketing Corporation assures its continued support to farmers to ensure better yields,” the press release ended.

