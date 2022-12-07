Famous Islamic cleric warns Muslims against the consequences for wrongly swearing by Allah  

Dr Salah
By: Modou Touray 

In his regular sermon on Huda TV, renowned international Muslim cleric, Dr Muhammad Salah warned Muslims against swearing by “Allah” to prove that they are good people, saying it carries implications hence broken oaths is sinful.

“Unfortunately, there is now a new norm across the Muslim World. A norm which has been taken lightly, yet carries serious implications, that is swearing by Allah. Nowadays, trust has been lost. The credibility of people is now doubtful. Many Muslims seem more in need to swear by Allah to give credence to their words, saying in Arabic ‘Wallahi, Wallahi, Wallahi’ (I swear by God).

It has become a shortcut to prove their integrity and good intentions. But sadly, most Muslims have failed to understand and grasp the seriousness of this issue. Not only is constant swearing a bad habit, but it may come with some major consequences,” Dr Salah explained.

He asserted that Muslims who become accustomed to swearing at any time and for whatever reason may fall into swearing to an oath which they may not fulfill. Like saying, “I swear to God I won’t talk to her anymore; I swear to God I won’t eat from his food; I swear to God I won’t go to so and so place, etc).

“This matter should not pass by lightly. Using Allah’s name is no joke. It’s not as easy as asking for forgiveness and moving on. But a broken oath will require expiation.”

The cleric quoted the Quran to support his statement:

“Allah will not call you to account for your thoughtless oaths, but He will hold you accountable for deliberate oaths. The penalty for a broken oath is to feed ten poor people from what you normally feed your own family, or to clothe them, or to free a slave. But if none of this is affordable, then you must fast three days. This is the penalty for breaking your oaths. So be mindful of your oaths. This is how Allah makes things clear to you, perhaps you will be grateful.” [Al-Maa’idah 5:89]

Dr Salah stated that many Muslims have misunderstood the ruling of the said Quaranic verse and are taking the easy way out and expiating their sins by fasting three days (last option), whereas, fasting is only an expiation for those who are unable to apply any of the former three options, saying Allah knows the true capacity of each one of us, so we should never opt for the last option if we are capable of doing any of the other three.

“Swearing should not be used except when it is absolutely necessary. Today, Muslims are now making it a custom to swear in their everyday conversation. Swearing by Allah was once held in high regards and only used for serious matters. People have now abused it so much that Allah’s name is not given due respect.

Although swearing is to prove the truthfulness of the speaker, when constantly being used for every little matter, it starts to create suspicion and mistrust among the people which then defeats its real purpose. Their words become less worthy and that is unfortunate,” he concluded.

