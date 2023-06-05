Tuesday, June 6, 2023

Famara Fofana: ‘I am confident and prepared for my new job’

810
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

- Advertisement -

Famara Fofana, a seasoned journalist and former Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS) news editor, who has just been appointed Senior Corporate Affairs Manager at the Social Security and Housing Finance Corporation (SSHFC), has expressed self-assurance and excitement over his appointment, saying he is well-prepared for the job.

Mr. Fofana, who is a communications specialist, said he is excited about the new job and that he will work with colleagues to help in the advancement of the institution.

“I am very excited to join the team at SSHFC which is one of the leading parastatals in The Gambia. It’s a massive honour for me, to be honest,” he told The Fatu Network in an interview.

The former Gambia Radio and Television Services (GRTS) news editor described the Senior Corporate Affairs Manager role as a very crucial one.

- Advertisement -

“It’s early days, but I am confident that with my background in communications and public relations and with the support of my new colleagues, we will collectively play our part towards the realisation of SSHFC’s strategic corporate goals.

“As a team player, I consider myself prepared for the role,” he said.

Famara Fofana has a Master of Arts in Media and Communications Studies from the Graduate School of Social Sciences, Ankara University, Turkey and he has occupied several top positions including Child Fund International The Gambia as a communications specialist among others.

Previous article
Long visa process denies Adama Bojang, Mustapha Drammeh Scorpions call-up

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions