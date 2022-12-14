Exposing cheaters: Gambian comedian explains why he does loyalty test

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Gambian comedian, Tijan Sowe whose style of operation on TikTok is conducting loyalty tests, has explained to The Fatu Network why he chooses to test the loyalty of people in their intimate relationships – an act which he said has resulted in several breakups.

The content of the TikTok comedian is dubbed “loyalty test” that focuses on exposing hidden tricks and cheaters in relationships.

The comedian goes around asking people whether they are in a relationship, helping them test the loyalty of their partners. He offers gifts in cash to anyone who passes his loyalty test.

If a person confirms that he/she is in a relationship, the comedian usually requests for the contact of the person’s partner and calls him/her posing to be calling from a company and will say, “Your partner has won some cash prize in our company telling us that the two of you are dating, so we want you to confirm the name of your partner that will enable your partner have the huge cash price.”

The comedian has other ways of doing his relationship loyalty test.

He explains why he uses TikTok. “I was not on TikTok; sometimes I think of funny things and put them on my WhatsApp status and many people began to view my status. I later realize that I have talent and that I needed to expose it. I then started using TikTok,” he explained.

Similar loyalty test is being done by content creators in other countries, so comedian Sowe said he was inspired by his followers to start the test in the Gambia because no one was doing it at the time.

“Many girls have approached me to test their boyfriends,” he noted.

Tijan said it was very difficult when he started because he was the only Gambian doing it.

“I want to know those who are serious in their relationships and those that are not. But since I started, one test stands to be my favourite. I did a test for a guy, and he was the first person to find out that his girlfriend was not cheating. A week after the test, they got married. This melted my heart and I felt that I contributed a lot to the married,” he added.

The comedian stated that many boys and girls break up after the test.