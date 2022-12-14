Exposing cheaters: Gambian comedian explains why he does loyalty test

408
Tijan Sowe
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Gambian comedian, Tijan Sowe whose style of operation on TikTok is conducting loyalty tests, has explained to The Fatu Network why he chooses to test the loyalty of people in their intimate relationships – an act which he said has resulted in several breakups.

- Advertisement -

The content of the TikTok comedian is dubbed “loyalty test” that focuses on exposing hidden tricks and cheaters in relationships.

The comedian goes around asking people whether they are in a relationship, helping them test the loyalty of their partners. He offers gifts in cash to anyone who passes his loyalty test.

If a person confirms that he/she is in a relationship, the comedian usually requests for the contact of the person’s partner and calls him/her posing to be calling from a company and will say, “Your partner has won some cash prize in our company telling us that the two of you are dating, so we want you to confirm the name of your partner that will enable your partner have the huge cash price.”

The comedian has other ways of doing his relationship loyalty test.

- Advertisement -

He explains why he uses TikTok. “I was not on TikTok; sometimes I think of funny things and put them on my WhatsApp status and many people began to view my status. I later realize that I have talent and that I needed to expose it. I then started using TikTok,” he explained.

Similar loyalty test is being done by content creators in other countries, so comedian Sowe said he was inspired by his followers to start the test in the Gambia because no one was doing it at the time.

“Many girls have approached me to test their boyfriends,” he noted.

Tijan said it was very difficult when he started because he was the only Gambian doing it.

- Advertisement -

“I want to know those who are serious in their relationships and those that are not. But since I started, one test stands to be my favourite. I did a test for a guy, and he was the first person to find out that his girlfriend was not cheating. A week after the test, they got married. This melted my heart and I felt that I contributed a lot to the married,” he added.

The comedian stated that many boys and girls break up after the test.

Previous articleSainabou Mbye says she never hurt Baby Muhammed because she loved him
Next articleParliament to order NDMA to pay back over 137M of unaccounted covid relief funds

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions