Expelled GDC spokesperson Jallow reinstated after mediation

By: Dawda Baldeh


Former Gambia Democratic Party (GDC) National Spokesperson Hon. Abdoulie Jallow has had his expulsion rescinded by the party and given back all his previous responsibilities, following mediation spearheaded by the Council of Elders Committee. 

It could be recalled that on the 22nd of April this year, GDC expelled Jallow over what was described as a breach of party constitution and betrayal.

In a press release seen by The Fatu Network, the party said it has rescinded the decision and Jallow has returned to the party.

“I write to inform members of the party and the public that the Council of Elders Committee has mediated between the Central Executive Committee and Abdoulie Jallow for a dialogue over his sacking,” the party said in a statement yesterday.

The statement added that the intervention of the Council of Elders has resulted in the return of Abdoulie Jallow to the GDC, and he has assumed back all his previous responsibilities as the party National Spokesperson and Desk Office of North Bank Region.

“This we believe has paved the way to reconcile and forge ahead for the interest of the party.

“I, therefore, would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the Council of Elders for their tireless efforts on this matter and call the party supporters to join us in welcoming him back,” the party statement added.

Jallow the GDC National Spokesperson and Desk Officer in the North Bank Region was accused of withdrawing his candidature in the Chairmanship election for Kerewan Area Council without consultation with the party’s local structure, central committee, and leadership.

The party then described the act as “utmost disrespect” to the party leadership and structures, saying Abdoulie’s actions were not in line with the aims and objectives of the party.

