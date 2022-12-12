Exclusive: Tom Saintfeit may leave if ‘right offer’ arrives

812
- Advertisement -

By: Muahmmed Lamin Drammeh

Following rumours linking him to the Ghana National Team job, the head coach of The Gambia National Team, Tom Saintfeit, has revealed that he is not in a haste to leave the Scorpions as the head coach despite recently rejecting different teams, including DR Congo national team. He however admitted that he will move on if better offers arrive.

- Advertisement -

The Belgian tactician exclusively told The Fatu Network that he has a contract with The Gambia National Team until 2026 and will not push his way out, but if the right offers arrived, he may decide otherwise.

“For me, I am not eager to leave but in football, you never know. If the right offer comes, everything is possible and that’s normal in the job”, he explained.

Ghana Sports World has reported that the Ghanaian Football Association are considering hiring Tom Saintfeit to replace Otto Ado as the head coach of the national team.

However, Tom told The Fatu Network that he hasn’t been contacted by the Ghana Football Association. He further told this medium that he has rejected numerous offers from different teams and countries, including DR Congo, since after the country’s breakthrough performance in the African nation’s cup in Cameroon early this year.

- Advertisement -

“After the Nation’s cup, my name is mentioned by several big nations. I got offers last month from Raja Casablanca, from Israel and lastly, I got an offer from DR Congo, and I rejected them even though they are financially better than what The Gambia [is] paying me”, he revealed to The Fatu Network.

Ghana’s senior national team are just from playing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Compared to The Gambia national team, moving to Ghana will be a career elevation for the Belgian tactician.

According to Tom, he works in different countries before taking over The Gambia National Team job, but none gives him more pleasure than The Gambia. He lauded The Gambia for being a supportive nation to him.

He further asserted that despite qualifying the country for its first-ever continental football showpiece, the Belgian said his priority now in his contract is to qualify the Scorpions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

- Advertisement -

Tom Sanfeit’s contract with The Gambia National Team is expected to last until the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He’s the first and only coach in the history of The Gambia National Team to qualify the country for the African Cup of Nations.

Recently, scores of Gambians have been criticizing the coach for his defensive tactics.

Previous article001Jb_University of the Gambia Medical Students Association (Unigamsa)_© Health Benefits
Next articleO Boy: ‘I am the father of all these artists’

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions