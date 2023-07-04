Tuesday, July 4, 2023

EXCLUSIVE: Police confirm murder-suicide as cause in gruesome Busumbala murder

1662
- Advertisement -

By: Hadram Hydara

- Advertisement -

After two years of investigations, the gruesome murder of Marie Mendy and Zilzon Gomez, who was alleged to have committed suicide after his body was found hanging inside a well, are the result of “murder-suicide” with “no third party involved”, Gambia police exclusively told The Fatu Network.

In April 2021, Marie Mendy, 24, was found grisly murdered, dismembered, and left in a pool of her own blood in a home in Busumbala, West Coast Region, while the chief suspect of her murder, Zilzon Gomez, was found hanging inside a nearby well.

As soon as the news of Marie’s murder gripped the country, wild stories followed on the heels of her mysterious death as rumours floated around suggesting the incident could have been a rape-murder-suicide, while some other theories suggested human rituals and that perhaps both deceased could have been murdered by a person or people still at large.

However, the police confirmation of murder-suicide has refuted human rituals and the involvement of a third party.

- Advertisement -

The Fatu Network understands initially a suspected was taken into custody and remanded before the deaths were ascertained to be a murder-suicide. The case has now been “closed”, police told TFN.

Previous article
President Sall calls on Senegalese to embrace “Senegalese collective identity”
Next article
The Hypocrisy of Gambian Parliamentarians

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions