Ex-Junta’s Twin Brother Denies Wrongdoing In Kassa Kunda Alkaloship Dispute

By: Dawda Baldeh

Sainey Sabally, twin brother of Sana Bairo Sabally, who has been in the centre of criticism over the Kassa Kunda Alkaloship row has broken his silence and denied any wrongdoing as alleged by the village residents that he was involved in the dismissal of then village Alkalo Cherno Siranding Sabally.

New Alkalo Sheriffo Ebrima Sabally’s appointment came barely a week after the Ministry of Local Government and Lands through the governor’s office in the West Coast Region dismissed the former Alkalo Cherno Siranding Sabally.

Speaking to this medium, Sainey admits that the villagers are entitled to their opinions and pointing fingers at him and Sanna. He (Sainey) denied claims that they (Sainey and Sanna) are engaged in land business in the community as alleged by some residents.

“This has never happened and I have never sold land in my life especially,” he dismisses the villagers’ claim, adding that his first encounter in the village after his return from the UK was against the then Alkalo Modou Siranding whom he (Sainey) alleged to have sold one of his gardens when Sana Sabally was in prison.

Mr Sabally accused the former leadership in the village of engaging in “dubious activities” during Jammeh’s regime.

“Whatever you see in this life will come to end and one day the truth must prevail, so, today Allah has come to our aid and the Alkalo is dismissed.

They (former leadership) were selling lands that belong to families at the time when we cannot do anything because I was in London and Sanna was in prison. There were many projects that came to the village but they never benefited the people,” he alleged.

Sainey further stated that the former village head and some of his enablers don’t want their “dubious activities” to stop but stressed that it must stop. We cut their irregularities and that’s why they are accusing and pointing fingers.

He alleged that the then leadership has sold many lands in the village and their family as the founders were never aware of it.

Mr Sabally recalled that he went with Sanna to the Alkalo for dialogue about the irregularities in the village but the Alkalo’s (Cherno Siranding Sabally) response was negative.

Sainey claimed that the Alkalo once confirmed to them that he was taken to court on different occasions for stamp issues.

He went on to say, Sanna asked why he said “I cannot see then Sanna told him (Alkalo) now that you cannot see why not you stop giving people the stamp and bring your brothers and work with them? His (Cherno Siranding) response was I will not do that today and tomorrow.

We realized that the Alkaloship was compromised by some groups in the village who were among the protesters for the dismissal of the former Alkalo because their dubious activities have come to an end,” he narrated.