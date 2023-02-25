Event DC hails Gambia for ‘outstanding cultural education’

- Advertisement -

Event DC, an office under the Government of the District of Columbia in Washington, DC, United States of America has hailed The Gambia through the Embassy in Washington, DC, for what it described as ‘outstanding cultural education’ during the 2022 Embassy Passport DC in Washington DC.

Embassy Passport is an annual cultural event in Washington, DC where Embassies take part to showcase their culture, tradition, cuisine and opportunities for investment. It is widely attended by thousands of Washingtonians and covered by American Public Broadcasting.

The recognition of The Gambia was made on 16th February 2023 during Embassy Breakfast held at Walter E. Washington Convention Centre in Washington, DC under the aegis of Event DC.

The objective of Embassy Breakfast was to inform the 54 Embassies in attendance how preparations were framing up, and also the preparation that needed to be put in place for this year’s cultural display slated for May 6, 2023.

The Embassy expects to receive between 3000 to 5000 people at The Gambia Embassy purposely to learn about The Gambia, its culture, tradition, opportunities and culinary.

In welcoming Embassy representatives, Ms. Angie M. Gates, President and Chief Executive Officer of Event DC, expressed delight in receiving Embassy representatives at the Embassy Breakfast. She said that she was delighted to have the Cultural Tourism DC team join the DC Event family. This, she indicated, represents inclusivity and diversity.

The forthcoming event, Ms. Gates said, would be a wonderful opportunity to show the uniqueness of Washington, DC as well as showcase and recognise the asset of culture each country would bring to the table in Washington, DC. She said this ranges from music, arts, culinary and culture. She said the annual participation fee that participating Embassies pay has been waived.

It could be recalled that last year was The Gambia’s maiden participation at Passport DC which marked the 15th anniversary of the annual event.

Issued by the Embassy of The Gambia in Washington, DC

Saikou Ceesay

First Secretary (Information and Cultural Affairs)

The Embassy of The Gambia in Washington, D.C.

5630 16th Street Northwest

Washington, D.C 20011