Environmentalists to protest against allocation of Monkey Park to American Embassy

By: Ousman Saidykhan

Environment activists will stage a national protest in reaction to government’s allocation of part of Forest Park to the American Embassy and what they refer to as the continuous encroachment of forest ecologies such as Monkey Park.

One of the activists, Omar Malmo Sambou, told this medium that they are putting together their action points, adding that they are coordinating the said protest.

In a press release dated 26th October 2022, the Gambia government confirmed the allocation of the said plot to the American Embassy for a state-of-the-art Embassy in Bijilo.

An environment group, Gambia Environmental Alliance (GEA) has described the move by the government as “ridiculously inconsistent with the Wildlife Act.”

The Minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources recently said the plot in question is not completely the Forest Park. On the 21st of December 2022, Minister Manjang told Parliament that the allocation of the plot is of benefit to the Gambia’s Tourism Sector.

This appears to have concerned the environmentalists as it shows the government has not considered their condemnation against the allocation.

“Destroying the park isn’t anything we are going to watch,” Omar Malmo Sambou told this medium.

The activist did not mention exactly when, but said the date for the “national” protest will soon be set.

The allocation of the said plot has now become one of the most controversial issues. But for environmentalists, the fauna and flora are at stake if an Embassy is built there.

