Environment Minister says land allocated to American Embassy is beneficial for tourism

467
Rohey John Manjang, Environment Minister
- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

The controversial land in Bijilo that has been allocated to the American Embassy for the construction of a state-of-the-art Embassy is not completely the Bijilo Forest Park and it is beneficial for Gambia’s tourism sector, the minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources told Parliament on Wednesday, 21st December 2022.

- Advertisement -

Rohey John Manjang was answering questions from lawmakers in parliament concerning her ministry’s plan to ensure allocation of the plot in question does not compromise the biodiversity and economic viability in terms of tourism.

“It does not completely compromise it, instead, it has an advantage to tourism. I will tell you that,” Minister Manjang said, adding that the plot given to American Embassy, former ITC and now WALIC, is not completely part of the Forest Park also known as Monkey Park.

“So, it is not the Bijilo Forest Park. I want this to be very clear. What is being affected as far as the Ministry is concerned is where we now call “Visitors’ Center,” she said.

The minister explained to lawmakers how unpresentable the Visitors’ Center is, saying part of the deal is the American Embassy would build a modern and environmentally friendly Visitors’ Center within the plot allocated to them. This, she believes is a win for the Gambia.

- Advertisement -

“So, we have nothing to lose. [It is like] Take this and give us somewhere that is ideal and build us a modern environmentally friendly Visitors’ Center that you and I would be proud of,” the Honorable Minister told Parliament.

However, the member for Central Badibou disagreed with the minster, saying the country has a big thing to lose as far as the deal is concerned. His argument is that, construction of an Embassy at such place would affect the fauna and flora (animals and plants) and the marine life, given its proximity to the sea.

“You cannot say that we are going to win something out of the deal that is going to make that environment friendly. It is a bad deal for our country,” Sulayman Saho disagreed.

Minister Manjang said there was a committee set up to look into the deal and it is based on the Committee’s advice her ministry is acting.

- Advertisement -

She was asked whether the plot has been sold or just allocated. The finance minister, who is in that Committee, is the one in position to answer that question, according the Rohey John Manjang.

Previous articlePasamba Jow: ‘If Barrow had it his way, Jammeh would be living a very comfortable life in the Gambia today’
Next articleBatchilly: ‘As a leader, I totally condemn the act and any accomplice to it’

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions