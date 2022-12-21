Environment Minister says land allocated to American Embassy is beneficial for tourism

- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

The controversial land in Bijilo that has been allocated to the American Embassy for the construction of a state-of-the-art Embassy is not completely the Bijilo Forest Park and it is beneficial for Gambia’s tourism sector, the minister of Environment, Climate Change and Natural Resources told Parliament on Wednesday, 21st December 2022.

Rohey John Manjang was answering questions from lawmakers in parliament concerning her ministry’s plan to ensure allocation of the plot in question does not compromise the biodiversity and economic viability in terms of tourism.

“It does not completely compromise it, instead, it has an advantage to tourism. I will tell you that,” Minister Manjang said, adding that the plot given to American Embassy, former ITC and now WALIC, is not completely part of the Forest Park also known as Monkey Park.

“So, it is not the Bijilo Forest Park. I want this to be very clear. What is being affected as far as the Ministry is concerned is where we now call “Visitors’ Center,” she said.

The minister explained to lawmakers how unpresentable the Visitors’ Center is, saying part of the deal is the American Embassy would build a modern and environmentally friendly Visitors’ Center within the plot allocated to them. This, she believes is a win for the Gambia.

“So, we have nothing to lose. [It is like] Take this and give us somewhere that is ideal and build us a modern environmentally friendly Visitors’ Center that you and I would be proud of,” the Honorable Minister told Parliament.

However, the member for Central Badibou disagreed with the minster, saying the country has a big thing to lose as far as the deal is concerned. His argument is that, construction of an Embassy at such place would affect the fauna and flora (animals and plants) and the marine life, given its proximity to the sea.

“You cannot say that we are going to win something out of the deal that is going to make that environment friendly. It is a bad deal for our country,” Sulayman Saho disagreed.

Minister Manjang said there was a committee set up to look into the deal and it is based on the Committee’s advice her ministry is acting.

She was asked whether the plot has been sold or just allocated. The finance minister, who is in that Committee, is the one in position to answer that question, according the Rohey John Manjang.