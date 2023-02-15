‘Enough is enough, if you like extend your prisons and clear graveyards’: UDP’s Ebrima Dibba reacts to Barrow’s inquiry into LGs

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The Deputy National Organizing Secretary of the United Democratic Party (UDP), Ebrima Dibba, has said enough is enough for president Adama Barrow amidst his establishment of a commission of inquiry to look into the affairs of the local governments in the country, a move that didn’t go down well with many UDP surrogates, pointing out that President Barrow wants to target UDP’s candidates.

He pointed out that if President Adama Barrow decided to do what was supposed not to be done, they will equally be up to the task to take a stand and be ready to face whatever consequences that might yield. He uttered this while speaking on the commission instituted to investigate the dealings of the local government authorities in the country.

“What is right is what should be done in this country. What the UDP chairmen and mayors did in this country has never happened here. If you do what is supposed not to be done, what is supposed not to be done will equally happen. We are ready to face whatever consequences it will bring. If you like, extend your prisons and clear graveyards because we are not going to take this. Enough is enough. What kind of people are you?“.

Yesterday, February 14, the government released a press statement announcing the establishment of a commission to look into the affairs of the local governments in the past five years. The commission’s mandate is set to run for three months, within which they will investigate a variety of issues in the local government.

Currently, the United Democratic Party, the President’s former party, dominates the local government councils, giving birth to the notion that the government has plans to put dirt on UDP mayors and chairpersons ahead of the local government elections.

Dibba further claimed that the people appointed to constitute the commission are all enemies of the United Democratic Party, suggesting that the President has ulterior motives ahead of the forthcoming local government elections in May and April.

“He knows he cannot win any seat in the election (Local Government), that is clear to him. That is why he decided to set up this commission, which constitutes enemies of the UDP. This commission is a bogus and fraudulent commission. What he (the President) wants, he will not have it. He said he will disintegrate UDP. But we are ready for any fight now,” Dibba said in an audio regarding the establishment of the commission of inquiry ahead of the local government elections.