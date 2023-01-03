EFSTH sets up committee to investigate Ndemban Hospital incident 

By: Dawda Baldeh

Following a viral CCTV video footage showing a doctor fighting a patient at Ndemban Hospital in Bakau, the management of the Edward Frances Small Teaching Hospital (EFSTH) has set up a Technical Committee to investigate the matter.

In a press release dated 3rd January 2023 and signed by Dr. Abubacarr Jagne, EFSTH management described the incident as “inappropriate, unethical and unprofessional,” saying they are investigating the matter.

“The hospital is investigating the matter and will appropriately inform the public of the findings that may arise. A Technical Committee has been set up to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident,” the hospital’s statement disclosed.

According to the hospital, the result of the investigation will be used to take necessary actions to deter reoccurrence of such incident.

Meanwhile, the authorities also urged the public to bear with them while investigations continue.

“We are begging the public to bear with us while we do the needful,” the statement added.

However, they also called on the media to reach out and get information from them rather than relying on ‘secondary sources.’

