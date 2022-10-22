Effects of Second-Hand Smoking: ‘Government Should Enforce Laws That Prohibit Public Smoking’

101
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Second-hand smoking is a process by which non-smokers inhale doubly contaminated smoke breathed out by smokers which makes them vulnerable to the risk of getting heart diseases.

- Advertisement -

To sound the minds of non-smokers on how it affects their lives, The Fatu Network speak to some people who urged the government to fully implement smoke-free regulations.

Second-hand smoke is smoke that is already contaminated by the smoker and inhaling it is even worse because it is doubly contaminated.

Non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke at home or work increase their risk of developing heart disease.

According to research by the Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute (MDPI) exposure to second-hand tobacco smoke (hereafter referred to as second-hand smoke) is associated with more than 1.2 million deaths per year worldwide among non-smokers.

- Advertisement -

It also stated that about 11 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) are lost due to second-hand smoke exposure, with 61% of them occurring among children [1].

In 2004, 40% of children, 33% of men and 35% of women in 192 countries were exposed to second-hand smoke indoors [1]. There is no safe level of exposure to tobacco smoke.

Smoking in public places is prohibited in The Gambia, but there is no information on the level of exposure to second-hand smoke among adolescents and adults 15–64 years

Mawdo Baldeh who quit smoking in 2013 said it is terrible for people to inhale the smoke breathed out by smokers.

- Advertisement -

“Whenever I inhale smoke from smokers, I will feel dizzy, and it causes headache. Sporadically I feel like vomiting because the smell of the smoke is always unpleasant and dangerous.

Anytime I inhale smoke I will have a headache and that is why when someone is smoking, I will always develop a distance so that the smoke will not reach me,” Mawdo Baldeh explained.

Mr Baldeh further urged smokers to quit, saying it is not healthy. Mawdo who was a smoker added that he realized the negative impact of smoking after he quit.

“If a non-smoker advises a smoker to quit, in most cases they won’t listen,” he added.

Assan Secka a Banjulian highlighted the challenges he faced whenever people smoke around him.

“Anytime I inhale smoke, it affects my breathing and causes headache. The government should enforce laws that prohibit public smoking. This is impacting a lot of people and especially the kids,” Mr Secka emphasized.

Fatoumata Komma, staff at the Ministry of Health under the Non-communicable Disease and Tobacco Control Unit, said second-hand smoking is dangerous because it causes a lot of heart diseases.

According to her, second-hand smoke leads to coronary artery disease which results in cardiovascular moralities.

“Second-hand smoking causes other diseases where smoking is a risk factor, including diabetes, cancer, and respiratory diseases.

In less than five minutes, people who inhale smoke through a second-hand mechanism can have effects on their health,” she explained.

Ms Komma further disclosed that the people who mostly have severe respiratory problems in hospitals are smokers and those exposed to second-hand smoke.

Previous articleAfter 30 years in Diaspora, Batchilly returns, employs 100 Gambians to boost food security
Next articleTaf Njie Breaks Silence on Dalaba Estate Saga, Clarifies Allegations

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions