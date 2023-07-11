Tuesday, July 11, 2023

ECOWAS talks TRRC implementation

291
- Advertisement -

By: Hadram Hydara

- Advertisement -

The Authority of Heads of State and Government of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has over the weekend instructed the commission to consider the acute need to “enhance the ongoing Defence and Security Sector Reform (DSSR) efforts and the implementation of the Truth, Reconciliation and Reparations Commission (TRRC)” in the Gambia at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the regional bloc held on Sunday, July 9, in Bissau, Guinea.

The TRRC was set up to investigate gross human rights violations and abuses committed under former President Yahya Jammeh’s regime, and Gambia’s president, Adama Barrow, pledged to implement the commission’s recommendations, but political observers have since questioned his resolve to do so.

The TRRC, in its final report, made 265 recommendations on prosecutions, reparations, reconciliation, and reforms.

Meanwhile, in May 2022, the government released its White Paper rejecting 2 out of the commission’s 265 recommendations, leaving the rest earmarked for implementation.

- Advertisement -

Although the government at the time said it lacked the financial resources to implement the recommendation, it has since released an implementation plan on May 12 and announced that the European Union (EU) has committed 9 million euros to the process.

Previous article
ECOWAS commends Senegalese President, urges politicians to prioritize dialogue
Next article
From Nothing to Something: How Youth & Sports Ministry Shape Prospect of a Young Farmer

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions