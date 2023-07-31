ECOWAS orders Niger coupists to reinstate President Bazoum in one week or else… 

- Advertisement -

The regional bloc, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has given a seven-day ultimatum to the military coupists in Niger to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or face military action, among other sanctions.

The ultimatum came following the resolution of the Extraordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS, held on Sunday in Abuja, Nigeria.

The regional bloc threatened to impose land border closures and no-fly zone conditions on Niger if the coupists refuse to comply with the given ultimatum.

ECOWAS authorities have also asked Chiefs of Defense Staff of member states to proceed for an emergency meeting to strategize ways to implement a possible military operation to restore constitutional order in Niger.

Other actions threatened by the regional body to impose on Niger, as communicated in its resolution communique are as follows:

“Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS Member States and Asia. Freeze all service transactions including energy transactions.

“Freeze assets of the Republic of Niger in Aqua Central Bank. Freeze of assets of the Niger State and the state enterprises and parastatals in commercial banks.

“Suspension of measure from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly EBID”, he said.

“In the event the Authority’s demands are not met within one week, take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

The subregional body called for the immediate release and reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum and restoration of constitutional in the West Africa nation, reiterating that in the event the Authority’s demands are not met within one week, “all measures necessary to restore constitutional order,” would be taken.

The coupists have however warned ECOWAS and others to stay off, noting that they are prepared to resist any external action.