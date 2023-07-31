Monday, July 31, 2023

ECOWAS orders Niger coupists to reinstate President Bazoum in one week or else… 

165
ECOWAS leaders
- Advertisement -

The regional bloc, Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), has given a seven-day ultimatum to the military coupists in Niger to reinstate President Mohamed Bazoum or face military action, among other sanctions.

The ultimatum came following the resolution of the Extraordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of the ECOWAS, held on Sunday in Abuja, Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

The regional bloc threatened to impose land border closures and no-fly zone conditions on Niger if the coupists refuse to comply with the given ultimatum.

ECOWAS authorities have also asked Chiefs of Defense Staff of member states to proceed for an emergency meeting to strategize ways to implement a possible military operation to restore constitutional order in Niger.

Other actions threatened by the regional body to impose on Niger, as communicated in its resolution communique are as follows:

“Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS Member States and Asia. Freeze all service transactions including energy transactions.

- Advertisement -

“Freeze assets of the Republic of Niger in Aqua Central Bank. Freeze of assets of the Niger State and the state enterprises and parastatals in commercial banks.

“Suspension of measure from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly EBID”, he said.

“In the event the Authority’s demands are not met within one week, take all measures necessary to restore constitutional order in the Republic of Niger.

“Suspension of all commercial and financial transactions between ECOWAS Member States and Asia. Freeze all service transactions including energy transactions.

- Advertisement -

“Freeze assets of the Republic of Niger in Aqua Central Bank. Freeze of assets of the Niger State and the state enterprises and parastatals in commercial banks.

“Suspension of measure from all financial assistance and transactions with all financial institutions, particularly EBID”.

The subregional body called for the immediate release and reinstatement of President Mohamed Bazoum and restoration of constitutional in the West Africa nation, reiterating that in the event the Authority’s demands are not met within one week, “all measures necessary to restore constitutional order,” would be taken.

The coupists have however warned ECOWAS and others to stay off, noting that they are prepared to resist any external action.

Previous article
Neneh Gomez accepts nominated councillorship appointment at KMC
Next article
Worried: Musa pleas for release of his imprisoned Gambian friend in Dubai  

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions