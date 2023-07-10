ECOWAS commends Senegalese President, urges politicians to prioritize dialogue

- Advertisement -

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has commended Senegal President Macky Sall for his recent address to the people of Senegal, a move the regional bloc believes has help in addressing the then tensions in the West African nation.

ECOWAS’ commendation to the Senegalese leader was made at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held on 9th July in Guinea Bissau.

“The Authority commends HE Macky Sall, President of Senegal, for his address to the nation on 3rd July 2023, which has contributed to appeasing tensions and reaffirm his commitment to the peace, security and stability of Senegal,” ECOWAS said in a statement.

The regional bloc called on politicians in the country not to use violence in handling issues but rather make use of dialogue in all elections related processes.

“The Authority urges all political stakeholders in Senegal to refrain from violence while prioritizing dialogue to ensure consensus building and a conducive environment for the peaceful conduct of the electoral process,” the statement appealed.