Tuesday, July 11, 2023

ECOWAS commends Senegalese President, urges politicians to prioritize dialogue

348
President Macky Sall
- Advertisement -

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has commended Senegal President Macky Sall for his recent address to the people of Senegal, a move the regional bloc believes has help in addressing the then tensions in the West African nation.

ECOWAS’ commendation to the Senegalese leader was made at the 63rd Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS held on 9th July in Guinea Bissau.

- Advertisement -

“The Authority commends HE Macky Sall, President of Senegal, for his address to the nation on 3rd July 2023, which has contributed to appeasing tensions and reaffirm his commitment to the peace, security and stability of Senegal,” ECOWAS said in a statement.

The regional bloc called on politicians in the country not to use violence in handling issues but rather make use of dialogue in all elections related processes.

“The Authority urges all political stakeholders in Senegal to refrain from violence while prioritizing dialogue to ensure consensus building and a conducive environment for the peaceful conduct of the electoral process,” the statement appealed.

Previous article
9 traditional healers graduate as first Naturopath in Gambia
Next article
ECOWAS talks TRRC implementation

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions