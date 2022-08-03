Economist Nyang Njie Criticizes 30% Salary Increment Over ‘Doomed’ Economy

436
- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

Economic expert, Nyang Njie, has said the economy of The Gambia is doomed and that the recently passed revised budget by the National Assembly Members which sought a 30% increment of salaries in the Civil Service will only worsen the already ailing economy.

- Advertisement -

“This economy is doomed as we speak. The economy is on vacation and the country is not growing. If the country is not growing, we don’t have revenues, if we don’t have revenues it means for the rest of the year, we will resort to public borrowing, which is called deficit financing to pay salaries,” Mr Njie said.

The National Assembly Members passed the Revised Estimated Budget tabled by the Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Seedy Keita in the first Extra-Ordinary Session in the 2022 Legislative Year seeing a 30% salary increment in the Civil Service.

“That is consequential to our domestic debt that is already bloating. So, any way you look at it, is a cost to society and it is taking the economy and Gambians backwards,” the economic expert told the Fatu Network on its News Review programme.

The finance minister told lawmakers the basic salary increment was meant to improve the lives and livelihood of Gambians but of Civil Servants specifically, as this is the reflection of the Gambia’s current economic realities. It applies to civil servants; including ministries and departments likewise subvented hospitals and schools under the Ministries of Health and Basic and Secondary Education.

- Advertisement -

For economic experts like Nyang, the increment is detrimental to the economy.

“So, no one has won. But it was a politically expedient move and politicians have scored a point to the detriment of the economy and livelihood of Gambians,” he said.

 

Previous articleBatchilly Portrays Some Government Officials As “Suluh Mbalakh”
Next articleGovernment To Launch 70M Dollars Project To Address Drainage Problem In Greater Banjul Area

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions