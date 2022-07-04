Ebrima Sankareh Appointed Spokesperson & Presidential Adviser On Diaspora Affairs

Ebrima G. Sankareh
President Barrow has appointed Ebrima G. Sankareh Government Spokesperson & Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs.

The appointment is confirmed in a press release dated 4th July 2022.

Bellow is the full press release:

Acting in accordance with the 1997 Constitution of The Gambia and upon consultation with the Public Service Commission (PSC), His Excellency President Adama Barrow, has appointed Ebrima G. Sankareh Government Spokesperson & Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs effective 20th June, 2022.

Directly answerable to the President of The Republic, the Spokesperson manages the political information of the President and centrally coordinates the strategic internal and external communications of the Government. He speaks on behalf of the President, Cabinet ministers and all other senior officials both nationally and internationally.

Mr. Sankareh, initially appointed by President Barrow in June 2018, will with his expanded portfolio advise the President on best practices for harnessing the potentials of the Diaspora and guiding statutory entities in charge of Diaspora Affairs.  In June 2017, President Barrow declared the Diaspora as the 8th Region of The Gambia and with the appointment of Sankareh as Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs, the Government is showing political will of addressing barriers to effective engagements with the Diaspora.

Sankareh, a seasoned journalist holds double BA degrees in Political Science and History from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, NC, USA and a Master of Arts Degree in English Literature from Graduate Schools of The University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Gardner-Webb University in Boiling Springs, North Carolina, U.S.A. He proceeded to the University of Birmingham at Edgbaston, UK for his PhD studies in African Studies with specialization in Literature.

He had earlier graduated with a Teacher’s Diploma in English and History from The Gambia College and Bristol University, UK.

Prince Bubacarr Aminata Sankanu

Principal Information Officer

