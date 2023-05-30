Tuesday, May 30, 2023

Duo buried alive: 7 in police custody 

138
Cadet Assistant Superintendent Binta Njie, Police PRO
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh


The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Gambia Police Force (GPF), Cadet ASP Binta Njie, has confirmed to The Fatu Network the arrest and detention of at least 7 people in connection with the death of two boys, 19-year-old Alieu Cham and 18-year-old Lewis Mendy, who were found dead under a mound of sand in a loaded truck at the sand mining site at Denton Bridge over the weekend.

- Advertisement -

The incident is said to have occurred on Friday where two apprentices were buried alive in a truck loaded with sand.

The victims are Alieu Cham, 19, from Bjilo, and Lewis Mendy, 18, from Brusubi.

“Five people were arrested in connection with the incident. Two others including the driver 39-year-old from Bijilo and a 48-year-old from Brikama who loaded the truck were equally arrested,” Police PRO ASP Binta Njie told The Fatu Network.

However, there is no official confirmation of the number of people to be arrested apart from the seven who are already under custody and are helping the police in their investigations.

- Advertisement -

The number is expected to rise as investigations progress. The Fatu Network will closely monitor the process and give details of the investigation and possible charges against the suspects from the police.

Previous article
Spotlight: Ida Faal, smashing down gender barriers in coveralls

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions