Duo buried alive: 7 in police custody 

By: Dawda Baldeh



The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Gambia Police Force (GPF), Cadet ASP Binta Njie, has confirmed to The Fatu Network the arrest and detention of at least 7 people in connection with the death of two boys, 19-year-old Alieu Cham and 18-year-old Lewis Mendy, who were found dead under a mound of sand in a loaded truck at the sand mining site at Denton Bridge over the weekend.

The incident is said to have occurred on Friday where two apprentices were buried alive in a truck loaded with sand.

The victims are Alieu Cham, 19, from Bjilo, and Lewis Mendy, 18, from Brusubi.

“Five people were arrested in connection with the incident. Two others including the driver 39-year-old from Bijilo and a 48-year-old from Brikama who loaded the truck were equally arrested,” Police PRO ASP Binta Njie told The Fatu Network.

However, there is no official confirmation of the number of people to be arrested apart from the seven who are already under custody and are helping the police in their investigations.

The number is expected to rise as investigations progress. The Fatu Network will closely monitor the process and give details of the investigation and possible charges against the suspects from the police.