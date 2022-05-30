Drug Law Enforcement Agents Declare War On Public Smoking

- Advertisement -

By Sanna Jallow

The Non-Communicable Disease Unit of the Directorate of Health Promotion at the Ministry of Health together with the Drug Law Enforcement Agency on Monday 30th May 222 held a press conference to inform the public that the Tobacco Control Act is still functioning, noting that anyone the drug law enforcement agents catch smoking in public areas or popping shisha would be subjected to arrest and prosecution.

Seyfo Singhateh, Senior Program officer at the ministry’s Non-Communicable Disease Unit explained the dangers of tobacco consumption.

“Cigarettes contain more than seven thousand chemicals and most of these chemicals are found in the black substance use in road construction and cooking gas. These chemicals can cause cancer,” he explained.

Mr Singhateh added that tobacco doesn’t only damage people’s health but also destroys the economy, disclosing that in the Gambia the prevalence of tobacco is 16.7 per cent.

Omar Badjie, the programme manager of Non- Communicable Diseases and the National Focal Point for tobacco control at the Ministry of Health said the chemical used in manufacturing tobacco products which is also used in shisha is more dangerous than cigarettes.

“Popping shisha in one hour is equivalent to five packets of cigarettes. The chemical used in manufacturing tobacco are all poisonous. The detergents used in cleaning toilets and rooms are included in making tobacco and cigarettes.

Sangally Trawalley, Deputy Director of Health Promotion noted that they are not only educating people on the dangers of smoking cigarettes, tobacco and shisha but that they are also implementing the Tobacco Control Act.

“The Tobacco Control Act will help us to use different strategies to be able to cut down the mortality or morbidity which is caused by Tobacco smoking.

Pa Samba Bojang, Deputy Commissioner of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency said the Tobacco Control Act is still in force, urging everyone engaged in the tobacco business to comply with the law.

“We are going to empower the station officers, including public health officials, to act on our behalf to make sure we have free tobacco environment,” he started.

The Tobacco Control Team urged the public to take ownership of the law and not leave drug law enforcement only in the hands of law enforcement agencies.