Driver allegedly disappears with employer’s vehicle

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Musa Bah, a driver by profession and a native of Wellingara in the West Coast Region (WCR), has allegedly disappeared with his employer’s “Golf Passant vehicle,” The Fatou Network can report.

- Advertisement -

A source familiar with the matter said: “I can confirm to you that the incident [driver allegedly disappearing with employer’s vehicle] happened. In fact, currently, there is a manhunt for the suspect. We are doing everything possible in ensuring that the suspect is arrested and brought to justice,” the source posited.

The driver, (Musa Bah) was alleged to have disappeared with the said vehicle with the registration number BJL 6297 P on Friday 1st of April 2023.

The matter was also reported to the Wellingara Police and including Police Mobile Traffic at Kanifing. The Fatou Network has also obtained the “Police Diary referenced number of both Wellingara and Police Mobile Traffic of Kanifing.

The employer, Adama Sarr, who was also contacted for comments, said: “It’s rather unfortunate that people that you wish to support will be the very people that will result in such an unreasonable attitude,” she added.

- Advertisement -

Further narrating how the incident happened, Mrs Sarr added: “Musa was working for me, and he used to drive me anywhere I was going. However, I was not going to work when Ramadan began. I, therefore, ask him to use the vehicle in traffic hence the vehicle is also registered as a taxi. Surprisingly to us, he (Musa Bah) only went to traffic for one or two days and he then decided to get lost with the car.”

“We have searched everywhere but we still can’t see him. We, therefore, decided to report the matter to the various police stations. Equally, I am urging the public to help us in locating the suspect,” she told our reporter in an interview.