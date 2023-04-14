Driver allegedly disappears with employer’s vehicle

659
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Musa Bah, a driver by profession and a native of Wellingara in the West Coast Region (WCR), has allegedly disappeared with his employer’s “Golf Passant vehicle,” The Fatou Network can report.

- Advertisement -

A source familiar with the matter said: “I can confirm to you that the incident [driver allegedly disappearing with employer’s vehicle] happened. In fact, currently, there is a manhunt for the suspect. We are doing everything possible in ensuring that the suspect is arrested and brought to justice,” the source posited.

The driver, (Musa Bah) was alleged to have disappeared with the said vehicle with the registration number BJL 6297 P on Friday 1st of April 2023.

The matter was also reported to the Wellingara Police and including Police Mobile Traffic at Kanifing. The Fatou Network has also obtained the “Police Diary referenced number of both Wellingara and Police Mobile Traffic of Kanifing.

The employer, Adama Sarr, who was also contacted for comments, said: “It’s rather unfortunate that people that you wish to support will be the very people that will result in such an unreasonable attitude,” she added.

- Advertisement -

Further narrating how the incident happened, Mrs Sarr added: “Musa was working for me, and he used to drive me anywhere I was going. However, I was not going to work when Ramadan began. I, therefore, ask him to use the vehicle in traffic hence the vehicle is also registered as a taxi. Surprisingly to us, he (Musa Bah) only went to traffic for one or two days and he then decided to get lost with the car.”

“We have searched everywhere but we still can’t see him. We, therefore, decided to report the matter to the various police stations. Equally, I am urging the public to help us in locating the suspect,” she told our reporter in an interview.

Previous articleActivist deems IEC chair’s overseeing of forthcoming elections unconstitutional, urges him to step aside

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions