Dr. Ceesay upbeat about Seedy’s chances of winning, says he can transform WCR into Municipality if…

7
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

- Advertisement -

Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, party leader and Secretary General of the Citizen’s Alliance (CA) has claimed that Seedy Sheriff Ceesay, the National People’s Party candidate for the Brikama Area Council chairmanship election, can transform the West Coast Region into a municipality and the country’s engine growth should he be elected as the chairman of Brikama Area Council.

Dr. Ceesay was speaking to the press after accompanying Seedy Sheriff Ceesay to submit his nomination papers to the Independent Electoral Commission office in Brikama earlier this morning. He explained that Seedy is the most competent candidate running for the seat and claimed that he can turn the West Coast Region, the biggest local government council in the country, into a municipality.

“I believe Seedy is the most competent candidate. He can and has what it takes to transform this region into a municipality and also into one of the biggest regions. In fact, to transform it into the engine of growth for the Gambia,” he claimed.

The political science lecturer asserted that the NPP candidate has a proven track record in turning organizations into empires, adding that he knows the problems of the people on the West Coast and has solutions to those problems.

- Advertisement -

Dr. Ceesay, who sounded upbeat about Seedy’s chances of winning despite the NPP’s woeful performance in the Councillorship election, said one cannot use the councillorship election to project the outcome of the chairmanship or mayoral elections.

“You cannot use the result of the Councilor election to make projections for the chairmanship or mayoral election. These are two different types of elections. Remember, less than 30% of people voted. The turnout was very low,” he said while commenting on why he believes Seedy Ceesay will win.

Dr. Ismaila Ceesay’s party, Citizen’s Alliance, are in a coalition with the ruling National People’s Party.

Previous articleTitular sanctity and the age of spiritual cyberbullying

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions