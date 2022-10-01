Dr Ceesay Explains Reasons For Forming Alliance With Ruling NPP

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Dr. Ismaila Ceesay, leader and 2021 presidential candidate of the opposition Citizens’ Alliance (CA) party, has officially announced a formation of alliance with the ruling National Peoples Party (NPP) after a close-door meeting with President Adama Barrow at State House, Banjul on Saturday 1st October 2022.

Speaking to journalists after his meeting with the President, Dr. Ismaila Ceesay said the purpose of the alliance is in the interest of the country and not on personal interest.

“We wanted to contest for the 2021 presidential election with our ten-point manifesto, but we were not able to do so. President Adama Barrow won the election and has called on Gambians to work with him. This is the called we answered to for the best interest of the country.”

He said they want to share their manifesto with the President to help in developing the country. He added that they don’t want to sit on their manifesto and not share it with the President.

“We reflected at party level on why we should not seat on our manifesto, so we deemed it necessary to share with the President who is entrusted to lead the country. The President has called on people to work together, and the party thought it wise to answer to the call,” he stated.

Dr. Ceesay, a critic of President Barrow in the 2021 presidential campaign, said part of the alliance is for them to work with the NPP for the upcoming local government election.

“We see Gambia first; it is not about Dr. Ismaila Ceesay neither is it about President Barrow. It is about the country. The country is facing challenges. Some challenges are inherited since colonial times while some are globally induced because we know what is happening globally because of the pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war,” he explained.

He said the President Barrow led government trying in addressing the challenges in the country but noted that the government cannot do it alone.

“We find ourselves in very challenging times. We want to move from the old politic which is based on tension, insults and so on. We intend to bring a new type of politics. We believe the opposition and the government can work together for the interest of the country. If NPP and CA are fighting on social media and if CA is going out to protest every day, the poor farmer in Foni, Badibou, the child who doesn’t have access to education, the woman dying at the hospital lacking proper healthcare will suffer.

Our problems are bigger than our personal interests. We are calling on all Gambians to come together as this is a time for national convergence of ideas and resources to build this country,” Dr. Ceesay narrated.

Asked about the party’s future, Dr. Ceesay said the party is owned by its members. He highlighted that politics has different interests: national, partisan and individual, emphasizing that the alliance is for national interest.

For Dr. Cessay they will share development ideas with the President for the advancement of the country, saying both parties have strong support based which can change the political dynamics in the country where young people can learn that politic is not about protest, insult or barrage but a competition of ideas.

However, Dr. Ceesay confirmed to journalists that they have not reached a state of signing agreement with the NPP, but they have declared their intention to work together.

Mambanyick Njie, NPP administrative secretary, said the move by CA is a welcoming initiative that can help in the development of the country.

“Development or nation building is an ongoing process. It is a process that needs redefining and rethinking. This is a welcoming move, and we are pleased. CA has recognized the efforts of the President, and they believe to share their ten-point manifesto with the President for our development.

We will seat with them and look at their manifesto and see how it will be operationalizing,” Mr. Njie noted.