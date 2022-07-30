DLEAG Recovers Prohibited Drugs Embedded In Groundnut Paste

- Advertisement -

By: Alimatou S Bajinka

Drug Law Enforcement Agency of the Gambia (DLEAG) operatives, stationed in the Lower River Region (LRR), on Friday 29th July 2022 arrested a drug trafficker with suspected cannabis sativa concealed in plastic buckets containing groundnut paste.

The burst caused the discovery of suspected prohibited drugs concealed amongst bags of onions by DLEAG operatives stationed in Sibanor, WCR.

According to Ousman Saidybah, the PRO of DLEAG, the arrest and similar other recent landmark seizures including the seizure of kush happened at the heels of a special operation aimed at disrupting the supply and trafficking of prohibited and controlled drugs.

He added that the sophisticated and constantly concealment methods employed by traffickers are very difficult to detect without information, intelligence, narcotic detecting gadgets and or special skills and thorough search used by operatives.”

The DLEAG PRO, therefore, urges the public to be cautious.

“We must all remain alert and be willing to participate and contribute our quarter towards our collective safety and security.

In order to strengthen and reinforce these ongoing special operations, we reiterate our call for the public to remain vigilant, alert and share information concerning suspicious drug-related or criminal activities with law enforcement operatives,” he said