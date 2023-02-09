DLEAG gives monthly update on the war against illicit drugs in The Gambia

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

The cultivation, trafficking, distribution, sale and consumption of illicit drugs and related activities continue to pose health and security threats on nations across the globe, including The Gambia.

In their continued efforts to make Gambia a drug-free country, the Drug Law Enforcement Agency of The Gambia (DLEAG) has disclosed that it registered 32 cases of illicit drugs involving thirty-seven accused persons between 1st January and 1st February 2023.

The thirty-seven accused persons include thirty-six Gambians and one Nigerian.

According to the drug law enforcement agency, the total quantities of drugs seized equate to forty-nine (49) bundles, one hundred and five (105) parcels and seven hundred and ninety-five (795) wraps of cannabis sativa; eighteen (18) pieces of cannabis resin (Hashish), two (2) wraps of cocaine, twenty-two (22) tablets of ecstasy as well as thirty-five (35) strips and one (1) tablet of tramadol. This is from 1st January to 1st February 2023.

One of the accused persons apprehended at Bullock checkpoint with some quantities of cannabis sativa was also clutched with D 10,000.00 suspected counterfeit notes that were in D 200.00 denominations which matter was handed over to the police for further investigations.

In a statement obtained by The Fatu Network, the agency described drug trafficking as a transnational organized crime that promotes crimes and violence that undermines peace and security.

The agency added that it is incumbent upon every individual to join the bandwagon in the crusade on drugs because no one is safe or immune from the multiplying implications of the prevalence of illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

In fulfilling its mandate, DLEAG has been engaging in a series of supply suppression, demand reduction, and international cooperation programs aimed to combat illicit drug trafficking and related activities.

The activities of the agency have resulted in the apprehension of several suspects nabbed with various classes of prohibited and controlled drugs.

“Our success in the crusade against illicit drug trafficking and abuse is highly dependent on our collective resolve, determination, and participation to keep our communities safe, secure, and drug-free,” the statement added.

The agency urged the public to stay away from using illicit drugs and report any matter to the police to help in the fight against the sale, distribution and use of illicit drugs.