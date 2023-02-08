DLEAG arrest Nigerian with 11,340 pills of ecstasy 

Operatives of the Drug Law Enforcement Agency – The Gambia (DLEAG) stationed in the West Coast Region recently arrested Abuchi Godspower Nwanko, a Nigerian national suspected to be involved in the dealing and trafficking of prohibited and controlled drugs.

According to DLEAG, Abuchi is a 35-year-old Nigerian who was apprehended at his residence on 6 February 2023 with eleven thousand three hundred and forty (11,340) pills of ecstasy, a controlled drug with an estimated street value of about three million nine hundred and sixty-nine thousand Dalasis (D 3,969,000.00).

Ecstasy, commonly referred to as Gaw-Gaw, is said to be a highly potent psychoactive drug that causes confusion, anxiety, depression and a compulsive drug seeking behaviour. The Gambian drug law enforcement agency noted that the resultant behaviour influenced by such drugs can result in immediate or permanent confusion or even loss of life.

“We therefore call on the public particularly to youth to value their lives and work on their future. Equally, we call on the public to remain alert and report suspicious criminal related activities to law enforcement operatives because we cannot be everywhere at every time,” DLEAG appealed in a statement.

The suspect is being held in custody as investigations into the matter continue.

