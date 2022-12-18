Divorced and abandoned with 6 children, Amie appeals for help as living condition becomes unbearable

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Amie Sonko, a middle-aged woman and a resident of Lamin village in the West Coast Region, who is divorced and reportedly abandoned with six children by her husband is appealing for help as she and her children’s living conditions turned unbearable. Amie lives in a small house with her six children without a fence and a proper roof.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Fatu Network, the mother of six said her husband abandoned her with the children after they divorced.

“I have six children with the man (ex-husband), he stopped taking care of them since we divorced. He sent me out of the house, but I have nowhere to go with the children,” the single mother narrated.

Amie added that she first reported her ex-husband to the police after having several issues with threats.

“They [police] were shocked when they came to arrest him [ex-husband] because when they saw the house I live in and its conditions…,” she added.

- Advertisement -

According to her, the ex-husband has also reported her to the police recently, saying if “I don’t leave his house he will kill me” Amie said.

The middle-aged woman said they are living in hell on earth, and she needs any kind of help to live a better life with her children.

“We are living in a terrible condition because the house is very bad and is under a big tree. At night we don’t sleep because we are always scared of what might happen to us. I desperately need help in any form…” Her voice broke as she shed tears.

Apart from the burden on her shoulder, Amie has also been diagnosed with high blood, a sickness she described as a threat to her life. However, Amie strongly believes that her condition is a test from Allah and that she is grateful and hopeful for Allah’s mercy.

- Advertisement -

“The man has stopped feeding the children and even if they get sick, he doesn’t care. I have hypertension but I cannot sit and watch my children starving. Sometimes we go to bed on empty stomach. I need a place to live and support for my children to get back to school. They are my hope and I want them to be educated so that they can take care of me.

“Two of my boys were supposed to go to grade seven but they dropped out due to our condition. I cried every day when I look at the innocent children in this condition. This was never my wish but only Allah knows,” she explained.

To help feed her children Amie said she will go to the bush daily to fetch firewood which she sells to buy rice. She has five boys and a girl. Amie’s current situation has forced her to call for urgent help for her to live a normal life with her children. For anyone who wishes to support her call. +2203341268