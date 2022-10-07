Director of Health Services hints Maiden Pharma drugs were not tested

210
- Advertisement -

By: Sarjo Brito

WHO findings revealing the death of 66 Gambian children from Acute Kidney Injuries have sparked outrage among Gambians. The 66 child deaths linked to Paracetamol syrup from an Indian Pharmaceutical company have ignited discussions on the quality of food and medicines making their way into Gambian markets.

- Advertisement -

While the Indian government has issued a statement assuring the WHO of their cooperation in investigating Maiden Pharmaceutical, Gambian officials who spoke on the issue are already touting the lack of capacity to test some medicines as one of the reasons for the latest national tragedy.

The Director of Health Services Dr. Mustapha Bittaye spoke to Aljazeera and when asked whether Gambian authorities tested these products before authorizing their sale, Bittaye struggled to answer and told Aljazeera that the country’s laboratory quality is not very strong. Dr. Bittaye further stated that most drug tests are usually outsourced.

Aljazeera: So, what I am trying to understand with that question is who authorized this and how and when? I think we need information on that because even if it wasn’t the Gambia who authorized it and they delegate that to other countries as you just explained, somebody must have authorized medication before it was given to patients.

Dr. Bittaye: We have what we call the Medicine Control Agency. It is a regulatory body that has a system of registering drugs that are to be used in the country they look at your track record, they look at your company, and many other things before you are allowed to be registered in the country.

- Advertisement -

Aljazeera: Ok, I understand about the track record, but you explained to us earlier that there is authorization, right? There is a license given to the medication even if it isn’t given by The Gambia, it is given by another country in that case. Have you been able to track that down and figure out who authorized this?

Dr. Bittaye: Yeah, we are working with WHO on that. We are going to work with the WHO to get to the root cause of the problem.

The Gambia’s Pharmacy business has come under intense scrutiny following the death of 66 children who succumbed to AKI. The highly contaminated drugs linked to the Delhi-based pharmaceutical have renewed calls for stricter laws to regulate the country’s pharmacy business where profit seemingly takes priority over health.

Previous articleAngry Youths In Tawuto Village Capture “Notorious Gang Leader”
Next articleFake Drugs in the Gambia: Intellectual Property as a Solution

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions