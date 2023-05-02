Differently-abled people to constitute 10% of Gitteh-led BAC

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

Ismaila Badjie, a strategist in Ahmed Gitteh’s team, who is running to become the next chairman of the Brikama Area Council, has revealed to The Fatu Network that 10% of the council under the chairmanship of Gitteh will consist of the differently-abled, a group of people who have hardly ever been considered for positions within the council.

Badjie disclosed this to TFN after accompanying Ahmed Gitteh to submit his nomination papers at the IEC regional office in Brikama earlier today.

Mr. Badjie explained that the youths of the region, the less empowered, and the differently-abled are not integrated into the council, something, according to him, the Gitteh council will change if elected chairman of the council.

“We will make sure that the youth are integrated. We will make sure that the differently-abled are integrated. We are looking at around ten per cent of the positions in the council to be given to the differently-abled,” he said.

According to them, they can serve as secretaries and the only thing one will need is just to sit and receive or make calls to the work.

“We can have a secretary who can work. She just needs to sit and receive phone calls. They are also part of our society,” he stressed.

Badjie believes the best candidate in this contest is Ahmad Gitteh and is convinced that he will bring the needed development in the region including empowering young people and women.

The area councils in the country are generally marred with corruption. However, according to Badjie, Gitteh’s nine-point agenda will stamp out corruption in the council.

Ahmad Gitteh, after submitting his nomination papers today, told reporters that he is more optimistic now than ever before, noting that he has the support of the youth and women.

He expressed and reiterated his commitment to helping young people through entrepreneurship support should he be elected as the chairman of the Brikama Area Council on the 20th of May.

Ahmad Gitteh and his team have a nine-point agenda which they promised to share with the people of the West Coast region.