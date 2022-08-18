Diarrhea: Dr Bittaye Cautions People To Avoid Stagnant Flood Waters

Dr Mustapha Bittaye, Director of Health at the Ministry of Health
By: Haddy Ceesay

Recent flash floods, in many communities in The Gambia, destroyed several homes and rendered hundreds homeless and vulnerable. Since the occurrence, there has been stagnant water in the affected areas.

According to an inconclusive results of laboratory tests conducted by the Health Ministry, the stagnant flood waters are contaminated with bacteria which causes diarrhea in children.

Dr Mustapha Bittaye, Director of Health at the Ministry of Health, told this medium that the test is inconclusive, but disclosed that they have already found bacteria that causes diarrhea.

“We sent some samples to Dakar, Senegal for toxicological studies and other related matters. So far, we have got a lot of samples showing bacteria which causes diarrhea in children,” he said

Dr Bittaye explained some precautionary measures in preventing diarrhea.

“You should wash your hands before preparing meal or after using the rest room. Not washing your hands is unhealthy because bacteria are very small.”

Dr Bittaye advised parents to take their sick children, who show symptoms of diarrhea, to the nearest hospital without delay.

He reiterated that people should be washing their hands regularly with soap and water, especially before preparing or eating food and after using the toilet.

He noted that adhering to such hygiene practices can prevent someone from contracting many infections or diseases.

The Director of Health urged parents not to allow their children enter or play in stagnant waters, emphasizing that the waters are contaminated.

