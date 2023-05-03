Determined to make a living, assist rural women gardeners: 37-year-old businesswoman pleads for help

- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Fanta Fatty, a 37-year-old resident of Mariama Kunda is pleading for urgent support to start up her business after getting all the required paperwork, training, and business ideas.

Fanta’s business plan is centered on helping rural women gardeners to access markets to minimize income loss due to lack of storage and processing capacity.

“I got the idea when I was in the village in Basse after seeing how women gardeners struggled to sell their vegetables after harvesting. So, I chose to start a business where I can buy the vegetables from them, process into different products and package well to avoid spoilage,” Fanta told The Fatu Network.

However, Fanta’s ambition towards helping rural women gardeners has come to a halt due to the conditions of her family.

“Now I have got all the paperwork, training, business card/plan, and registered the business [Fanta’s Agricultural Food Processing] but my husband is seriously sick. I want to start the business but I have spent all what I had saved to help cure my husband,” she narrated.

This has left the young woman with no choice but to openly seek support for her business.

“I am a young woman and I don’t want to beg people always; so I choose the business so that I can support my family and create job opportunities for other young people. I have children whom I need to take care of with the money I earn from my own sweat,” she noted.

She told The Fatu Network that she needs a Q-box that she will place on the highway to start the business before it grows.

She is engaged in the processing of agricultural products into a variety of finished products with proper packaging to attract market buyers.

Fanta mentioned that she needs approximately Fifty Thousand Dalasis (D50,000) for her business.

Anyone who wishes to support her either in cash or in kind can call following mobile numbers: +220 700 5061 OR +220 334 1268