Despite His Rejection, CPD Still Hopeful That Kaba Bajo Will Honour GFF Presidential Debate

360
programme manager of CPD, Muctar Jallow & Lamin Kaba Bajo, the GFF incumbent and Presidential Candidate
- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

In spite of being notified that Lamin Kaba Bajo, the incumbent and the Gambia Football Federation Presidential Candidate for Team Kaba will not be available for the proposed presidential debate, the Commission on Political Debate (CPD) is still positive that Lamin Kaba Bajo will honour the August 13 GFF Presidential debate request.

- Advertisement -

Speaking to The Fatu Network, the programme manager of CPD, Muctar Jallow, said that the commission is still optimistic that the GFF President Lamin Kaba Bajo will show up for the debate despite the rejection from the incumbent GFF president to debate with opponent Sadibou Kamaso. However, he said that his non-participation will not discontinue the debate preparation.

“We are still optimistic that Mr. Bajo and his team will reconsider their position. We remain optimistic”.

According to Mr. Jallow, notification of unavailability from Kaba Bajo’s team is a setback but has not affected anything about the debate.

“It is a setback but that will not affect anything we wanted this debate to be.   We do not build expectations around candidates’ participation in our debates”, Jallow told The Fatu Network.

- Advertisement -

Lamin Kaba Bajo’s former ally and now running mate, Sadibou Kamaso, has since accepted to go on the podium for the debate. According to team Kaba, they have a line-up of the campaign schedule which didn’t include this debate.

The incumbent Lamin kaba Bajo, last month told the Fatu Network that he is ready for a debate with Kamaso. He told this medium that he has much to say compared to Sadibou Kamaso, noting that he has been at the helm of affairs for eight years.  However, he said that he will only honour debate requests that will help in winning the election and not just any debate.

The proposed debate, according to Muctar Jallow, is the perfect campaign platform for Lamin Kaba Bajo.

Jallow further told the Fatu Network that the debate will still go on with or without Lamin Kaba Bajo’s appearance.

- Advertisement -

The GFF Presidential debate is scheduled to take place on the 13th of August.  Lamin Kaba Bajo will be battling it out with Sadibou Kamaso for the top office at the football house.

Previous articleGovernment To Launch 70M Dollars Project To Address Drainage Problem In Greater Banjul Area
Next articleCourt Denies Sainabou Mbaye, Others Bail

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions