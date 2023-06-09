‘Deeply honoured’ Heroes Award Person of the Year salutes TFN

- Advertisement -

By: Hadram Hydara

The Heroes Award Person of the Year 2023 winner, president of the ECOWAS Commission Dr. Alieu Omar Touray, has written to the Heroes Award Committee of The Fatu Network expressing delight and gratitude for being honoured with the top award while saluting The Fatu Network for creating a platform that recognises outstanding and inspiring Gambians across different fields.

“I am deeply honoured that the committee and voters have found me worthy of the award.

“I salute the other deserving nominees for their inspirational qualities and leadership in their field,” Mr Touray said.

Expressing acceptance of the award, Touray highlighted that the award is in recognition of not only his personal achievements but also his team at the ECOWAS Commission.

“I accept this award not only as a recognition of my modest personal achievements but also as a recognition of the work my colleagues and I are doing at the helm of the ECOWAS Commission.”

Mr. Touray backed the Person of the Year Award for being the first Gambian to have been elected as president of the ECOWAS Commission and for the good work he has been doing at the Commission since he took office.

On not showing up at the award ceremony, Touray said: “I regret that I could not attend the awards ceremony on Saturday 13th May 2023 to collect the award in person.

“I would, nonetheless, wish to congratulate The Fatu Network for creating such a platform to showcase and celebrate Gambians in leadership roles. I trust the initiative will inspire many young Gambians to excel in their various fields of work”.