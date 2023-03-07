Decision made? NPP Chooses Seedy Ceesay Over Ahmed Gitteh for BAC, Insider Reveals

- Advertisement -

By: Muhammed Lamin Drammeh

The National People’s Party (NPP) will tomorrow, March 8, select Seedy Ceesay, a TV presenter at QTV, over NPP member and staunch supporter, Ahmed Gitteh, as their candidate for the forthcoming Brikama Area Council (BAC) chairmanship election after successfully convincing incumbent Sheriffo Sonko to back out of the race, a source close to NPP told The Fatu Network.

The source told this reporter that the party will be going for the primaries tomorrow for formality’s sake but noted that the selection committee has already decided to select Seedy Ceesay over Ahmed Gitteh, who has, on my occasion, said that he will contest either the NPP pick him or not.

Nine applicants were reported to have applied to win the party’s ticket to contest for the post of chairmanship in the Brikama Area Council. However, after a series of discussions, seven applicants have withdrawn, including the incumbent chairman of BAC, Sheriffo Sonko.

Earlier today, Sheriffo Sonko told the press that there has been an internal dispute and push and pull between the party and its supporters since the beginning of the selection process, the reason why he decided to abandon his re-election bid.

Several National People’s Party surrogates in the West Coast Region have already raised eyebrows over the process, claiming that not many people know who Seedy Ceesay is.

Seedy Cessay is a resident of Brufut and a TV presenter at QTV.

Ahmed Gitteh, on the hand, has made remarks in the past that he will contest come what may as long as he is healthy. Thus, as per our source, Gitteh will likely go as an independent candidate.