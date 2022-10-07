Death Of 66 Children From Acute Kidney Injuries Caused By Contaminated Syrups Must Be Treated As Murder – Activist Pasamba Jow

347
- Advertisement -

By: Sarjo Brito

Initial reports from Gambia’s Ministry of Health said that 28 children died from acute kidney injuries possibly caused by E. coli and toxic paracetamol syrup. A probe into the deaths by the World Health Organization has revealed that at least 66 children died from acute kidney injuries. The findings, announced by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reveal that the deaths may be linked to contaminated cough and cold syrups made by an Indian drug manufacturer, Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

- Advertisement -

Activist and social commentator Pasamba Jow says the mass deaths of 66 Gambian children from Acute Kidney Injuries caused by toxic paracetamol syrup must be treated as murder. The vocal activist faults the country’s regulatory authorities for failing to vet the quality of drugs entering the country.

‘’The deaths of at least 66 innocent babies are murder and must be treated as such. All evidence points to the fact that those who imported the medicines were not licensed to do so in The Gambia. Some corrupt, greedy, gutless, and wicked Gambians aided and abetted in this most callous crime.’’

The WHO announcement has angered a lot of Gambians and raised eyebrows about the country’s shady pharmacy business where licensed pharmacists allegedly give their licenses to unscrupulous people to import medicines into the country.

‘’An act that is both unethical and criminal. Simply put, all those pharmacists who are found liable for this criminal act must have their licenses permanently revoked, in addition, those who gave their licenses to the importers of the killer syrups must be prosecuted for murder, for by their actions, they are accessories to the murders of at least 66 babies.’’

- Advertisement -

Pasamba Jow said the Gambia government through its agencies must be held responsible for what he describes as a callous crime.

‘’This mass murder must not go on punished. Gambians, particularly the victims, deserve answers and compensation for the State’s negligence in this. The State has a responsibility, through its agencies, to ensure that all medications sold in our pharmacies and hospitals are safe to use.’’

Meanwhile, while Gambians wait to hear directly from authorities, an emergency technical meeting was held by President Barrow at the State House in Banjul.

Previous articleOver Contaminated Medicines From India: Lamin & Kemo Bojang Call For Resignation Of Health Minister
Next articleSainabou & Co: ‘You are not a truthful witness,’ defence counsel blast PW5 for ‘heard on social media’ testimony

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions