Customers Express Frustration Over Untimely Access To NAWEC Cash Power

By: Modou Touray

Residents in the Greater Banjul Area have expressed frustration over the untimely access to cash power for electricity supply.

The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) is responsible for the provision of cash power to electricity users. At the cash power outlet at Turntable in Burusubi, customers often line up for an hour or more before accessing the service.

Most people who spoke to The Fatu Network said the problem is normally attributed to poor or no network availability.

“They need to open more outlets and work on transforming the system,” Jellan Chorr, a local businessman said.

Nearby residents of Tranquil, Bijilo and other businesses as well as offices all buy cash power at the Turntable outlet.

“I came here in the morning and I was told that there was no network. I am back again and it almost 1pm. People are many here and the network is always not stable. Many services depend on electricity to function. Maybe I would have to leave because I have other things to do at home,” Bajen Sarr, a housewife lamented.

The issue of poor or no network at NAWEC cash power selling outlets is not only peculiar to Brusubi but also West Field and Bakau as well.

This medium visited few outlets in the Greater Banjul Area to ascertain the situation.

“I have been here for 30 minutes now. They keep saying it is poor network. I don’t know exactly when the network will be available. My only choice is to wait here as long as it takes,” said Ba-Alhagie Jabbi, a tailor in Bakau.

Another tailor, Mbemba Bojang said: “Most of those I met at the Bakau selling points were tailors who normally buy cash power early in the morning. We don’t make that much profit in simple tailoring compared to major fashion designers. We can only afford to buy cashpower in small quantity.”

“I will try to buy more cash power now. It is better than buying in bits. Coming here daily is frustrating and might affect the growth of my business. My customers will not understand why I cannot finish sewing their clothes on time,” he added.

The Westfield outlet at the NAWEC headquarters experiences similar long line-up as people struggle to get cash power. This reporter saw two queues as people wait patiently for their turn to buy cash power.

“For three days now, whenever I am going to work I try to buy cash power, a move that always make me late for work because of the delay at the cash power selling point. Network problem is now a common issue with NAWEC in all cash power selling outlets,” Haddy Jobe confirmed.

Eric Johnson is a restaurant owner. He spoked angrily to this medium, expressing her frustration over the slow queues and the difficulties to get cash power timely.

“This is outrageous! I am operating a restaurant and I need electricity constantly. How can you sell soft drinks not cold? The refrigerator has to be on always.”

Three top civil servants who preferred anonymity, called on NAWEC management responsible for cash power to be efficient and settle the inconveniences faced by people.

NAWEC was contacted for response, but the reporter didn’t get their reaction at the time of publication.