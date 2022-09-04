Cruise Ship Crew Gambia Embarks On A Manhunt For Absconded Gambians

0
- Advertisement -

By: Dawda Baldeh

Cruise Ship Crew Gambia is on a manhunt for two absconded Gambians, Fatoumata Drammeh and Paul Pierre, who travelled to the United States of America (USA) to work as crew members under the support of Cruise Ship Crew Gambia.

- Advertisement -

The two are said to have absconded from the company upon arrival in the United States in August and the company has been looking for them ever since.

The Cruise Ship Crew Gambia is a company that recruits young Gambians to work as crew members aboard American Cruise Ships Companies, as well as offers skills training to young people who are then employed by CSCGambia for the cruise ship companies. CSCGambia employs waiters, restaurant stewards, cooks, laundry attendants, galley utility, storekeepers, and cleaners, as well as other positions, such as security, butlers and photographers.

David White, Co-Managing Partner of Cruise Chip Crew, has frowned upon the actions of the young, saying it is devastating to their mission of employing a larger number of Gambians for American cruise ship companies.

“The two crew members were aboard the Celebrity Infinity and jumped ship in Miami, Florida. Their US VISAS have been revoked and the United States Border and Customs Immigration Control are looking for them,” he explained.

- Advertisement -

He described the two as “selfish young people”, saying their recent behaviour can ruin the opportunity for many Gambians.

According to him, Cruise Ship Crew Gambia (CSCG) currently has placed over 300 onboard ships while 1000 others have been hired and awaiting deployment.

“It’s imperative that we find them and have them deported,” he emphasized.

Previous articleThree Decades Of Poultry Farming: Old Aramata Decries High Cost Of Feeds

RELATED ARTICLES

Popular Posts

Advertisement
The Fatu Network is the leading online news provider in The Gambia. The Fatu Network focuses on the truth, however inconvenient. It reports events from an independent and detached point of view. The Fatu Network owes allegiance to only The Gambia and the voiceless common Gambian man and woman. The need for Gambians to live in a country where the best traditions and ideals of democracy are recognized, appreciated and practiced is what led to the establishment of The Fatu Network. The Fatu Network is hugely committed to principles of justice, individual freedoms and liberties and for the state to defend and protect the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens and also for the state to create conditions for their political, social, economic and other development. The Fatu Network’s motto is, “Truth then Justice”.

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

© Copyright 2019 - The Fatu Network - - Site by DigiTech Solutions