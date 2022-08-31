Court Orders Brothers Who Stabbed Each Other To Pay D25,000 Or Go To Prison

By: Ousman Saidykhan

Magistrate Colley of the Kanifing Magistrate Court has, during his sentencing, ordered two brothers who stabbed each other, Ousman Camara and Ismaila Camara, to pay twenty-five thousand dalasis (D25,000) after convicting them of assault causing actual bodily harm; the duo faces a three-year jail term in the instance that they could not pay.

Ousman and Ismaila, the first and second accused persons respectively, were arraigned at the Kanifing Magistrate Court having been charged with assault causing actual bodily harm by stabbing each other on the 28th of August 2022 at Dippa Kunda.

The first accused was said to have stabbed the second accused on his right hand and chest while the second accused was said to have stabbed the first accused on his left arm.

Their said offence is contrary to section 228 of the Criminal Code of the Gambia. They both pleaded guilty as were charged.

When presenting the “facts,” the prosecution told the court that the first accused person, Ousman found the second accused lying in his house and stabbed him with a broken bottle.

“The second accused person reported the matter to the police. The police went to arrest the first accused. But before the police could arrest the first accused, the second accused also stabbed him in the presence of the police,” narrated the prosecution.

The punishment for the offence the duo committed is five years imprisonment. However, after listening to the plea in mitigation of the convicts who pleaded for court’s mercy as they are regretful of the act and that they are brothers, the Magistrate handed them the monetary punishment in default of which they will serve a 3-year jail term.

