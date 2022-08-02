Court Hands Shop-Breaker 5-Year Jail Term

- Advertisement -

By: Ousman Saidykhan

A 29-year-old Sanna Camara was yesterday sentenced to 5 years in prison at the Kanifing Magistrate Court over shop breaking.

- Advertisement -

“The punishment for this offence hearing is seven years imprisonment. However, being a first-term offender, I shall invoke my powers on section 29(2) of the Criminal Code to impose a lesser jail term instead of the mandatory jail term. The convict is hereby sentenced to 5 years with hard labour,” the Magistrate said.

Sanna was arraigned by Inspector A Badjie and 1st class 5756 N Bojang before Principal Magistrate Jabang on two counts of Shop-breaking and stealing at least D65, 300 from the shop of one Mariama Sanyang contrary to sections 283 and 252 respectively.

A Spanner, pliers, screw-driver and torchlight which Sanna agreed to have used as tools to break the door of the shop were brought to the court and entered into evidence as exhibits.

“The arrest came after Denba Jarju, a PIU Officer intercepted him,” N Bojang told the Magistrate.

- Advertisement -

Bojang told the court that some items amounting to D18,520 were recovered. However, D46,880 was still missing. The recovered items were tendered and marked as exhibit E series. They are 15 shirts, 7 pairs of trousers, 3 Haftans, 4 shampoo, two pairs of shoes and 2 intimate wash for women.

He pleaded guilty to count 1 (shop-breaking) but denied Stealing some of the items on the charge sheet resulting in a “not guilty plea” being entered for him by the Magistrate.

In his plea in mitigation, the Mechanic begged Principal Magistrate Jabang to tamper justice with mercy, noting that he (the convict) has no power.

“I’m begging the court as I’m the only son of my father and all my siblings are females. My father is admitted to the Kanifing Health Centre. I’m begging the court because I have defaulted,” Sanna Camara said while sobbing.

- Advertisement -

The case will resume on the 11 of August for a hearing on the 2nd count, which is Stealing contrary to 252 of the Criminal Code.